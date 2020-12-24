15 Most powerful weapons in the World

Weapons can be most simply and narrowly defined as devices used to destroy and incapacitate the enemy force, so they are used in wartime, but they are also used by police and military forces as a preventive and repressive measures, can be used in hunting or while training shooting, in conditions of self-defense, and sometimes, unfortunately, they can be abused.

Like everything else, weapons have changed and progressed throughout history. The first forms of weapons believed to have been used by man for hunting or self-defense were unshaped stones and wooden spears. Due to a number of shortcomings, short range and inaccuracy, over time man came up with the idea to sharpen the stone and thus make it more dangerous. This is how the knife and then the ax were made. Applying the same principle to a wooden stick, a spear was created.

With the advent of gunpowder comes the true evolution of weapons. The first firearms were called muskets. Gunpowder made it possible to launch missiles at higher speeds and at greater distances, which was a real revolution in the field of warfare and hunting. Intelligence and consciousness have enabled man to make constant progress in the making of weapons, following all the revolutionary scientific and technological discoveries through the centuries. Weapons were becoming more accurate, more dangerous, deadly, with greater firepower. Not only human skill but also science is increasingly used in the production of weapons and ammunition, and weapons are constructed according to the latest technical and technological knowledge.

That is how we went from unformed stone and sticks to machine guns, Kalashnikovs, countless pistols and rifles, bombs, grenades, mines, mortars etc.

The basic division of weapons would be into melee weapons, mechanical weapons, firearms, chemical weapons, biological weapons, nuclear weapons and psychological weapons. Chemical weapons use chemical agents to kill or incapacitate enemies, such as poison gas, smoke, and incendiary agents, while biological warfare agents are biological agents (bacteria, viruses, rickettsia) used to alter the enemy’s combat capability. Of course, nuclear weapons surpass all other weapons made to date, because they have enormous destructive power and can cut down an entire city and a large part of the population, and radiation after a nuclear attack would be present for decades. Precisely because of the excessive power of this type of weapon, which is the most powerful weapon in the world, it has been used only twice in history, both times just a few days before the end of World War II, when two atomic bombs were dropped, “The little guy” and “Fat guy”, and they destroyed Hiroshima and Nagasaki. It is estimated that 129,000 people died in those attacks, and that twice as many people died from radiation, starvation and burns.

