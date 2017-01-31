2 Greek hotels in top 5 most romantic clifftop hotles (photos)

American travel website Oyster.com presented its top 5 most romantic clifftop hotels in Europe, with one in Santorini and one in Mykonos entering the list. Perched on the precipice of rocky mountainous regions with breathtaking vistas, the hotels present the ideal locale for romantic couples wishing to escape from the mundane things and enjoy each others’ company.

Hacienda Na Xamena, Ibiza



Canaves Oia Hotel, Santorini



Many Santorini hotels boast a cliffside setting and Canaves Oia Hotel, which was founded on 17th-century caverns carved out of the hillside, is no exception. What makes this pricey hotel a top romantic pick, however, is its selection of particularly beautiful suites, which feature minimal decor, polished marble flooring, and a blend of contemporary and traditional wood furnishings. Each suite extends to a private terrace with sun loungers and stunning views overlooking the sparkling blue Aegean Sea. A range of spa treatments are available in-room. Guests can also enjoy candle-lit fine dining experience from their private balcony, with a personal waiter.

Monastero Santa Rosa Hotel & Spa, Amalfi Coast



Villa Dubrovnik, Croatia



Cavo Tagoo, Mykonos



If cool, contemporary minimalism within minutes of Mykonos’ famous party scene is what turns you and your partner on, then Cavo Tagoo is for you. Hugging a cliff high above the Aegean, this 80-room boutique hotel whispers “barefoot luxury,” and offers one spectacular view after another. The hotel very much sells itself as young and sexy, with perhaps more of an emphasis on seduction than romance, but in terms of luxurious romantic locations with incredible views, it’s high up there. The hotel pairs whitewashed surfaces, exposed stone walls, and thatched ceilings with gleaming gold mosaic accent walls. This palette of gray, white, and gold contrasts the blue sea and sky glimpsed from every door and window. The property also has a variety of one- and two-bedroom suites and luxurious villas with kitchens and private pools. Dive into the town’s nonstop party scene — five minutes away via the hotel’s free shuttle — or opt for a more tranquil experience at the hotel.