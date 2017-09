204 more illegal immigrants and refugees landed on the Greek islands in just one day, according to data released by the Northern Aegean police directorate. Until 9.30 in the morning of Tuesday, another 139 refugees or illegal immigrants had entered the Greeks islands of Lesvos (58) and Samos (81). Of the 204 total since Monday, 139 landed on Lesvos, 19 on Chios and 46 on Samos.