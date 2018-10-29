4.2 earthquake hits off Rhodes coast

There was no injuries or damage reported

A 4.2 magnitude earthquake on the Richter scale was reported on Monday morning off the east coast of the island of Rhodes, according to the European-Mediterranean EMSC.

The preliminary automatic measurement of the Geodynamic Institute of Athens reported the earthquake at 3.7 Richter.

The focal depth of the earthquake is less than 1km, according to the EMSC.

The exact epicentre of the tremor is located 43km east of Rhodes. There were no reports of damage or injuries.

The earthquake comes after a series of powerful tremors shook the Ionian island of Zakynthos last week.