AEK go through to Europa League group stage

AEK of Athens will face Italian giants Milan, Austria Vienna from Austria, and Rijeka from Croatia, who was knocked out of the Champions League qualifiers by Olympiakos, in the group stage matches. AEK’s full match schedule in Group D:

14/09: Rijeka-ΑΕΚ

28/09: ΑΕΚ-Austria Vienna

19/10: Milan – ΑΕΚ

02/11: ΑΕΚ-Milan

23/11: ΑΕΚ-Rijeka

07/12: Austria Vienna-ΑΕΚ