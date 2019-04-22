African dust to cover Greece on Wednesday

The atmosphere will be suffocating with African dust hitting large parts of Greece on Wednesday, according to the latest weather bulletin. The temperature is expected to slightly rise, reaching 28 degrees Celsius.

The meteorological forecast says there will be increased concentrations of dust cloud transported via the winds from the Libyan desert. The temperature will reach 28 degrees, while in Attica, the situation will be “stuffy” as the dust from Africa will sweep across the whole region amid temperatures of 25 degrees Celsius.