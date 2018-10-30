Albanian tourist shop petrol bombed at night in Athens

Greek police examine if motives behind the attack were linked to the death of Katsifas on Sunday

An Albanian tourist office came under attack in downtown Athens at 1 am on Tuesday, when molotov cocktail bombs were hurled at its windows. The business is located on 31-33 Deligianni street, near the Larissis bust terminal.

According to initial information, the perpetrators threw the petrol bombs at the facade of the shop and on front sign. The company operates in the field of international bus lines, transporting over 140,000 passengers annually to Avlona and Himara.

Greek Police are examining whether the attack is connected to the murder of Konstantinos Katsifas, who was shot dead by Albanian special forces on Sunday.