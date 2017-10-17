American sources on Greece: “We will support a trustworthy ally & upgrade our relations”

The meeting between the US President Donald Trump and the Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras was paved by Mondays meeting between the Greek FM, Nikos Kotzias and the National Security Advisor, H.R. McMaster which was of particular importance. It lasted for over two hours with the two counterparts discussing bilateral issues, security matters, defence and terrorism, regional and international subjects. Among them, Greek initiative in the Southern Mediterranean Sea topped their agenda as well as trilateral and quadrilateral cooperations, the Cyprus issue, Syria, Libya, the Israeli – Palaistinian conflict, the Kurdish issue and many more.

The outcome of the meeting was positive and helped in designing the wider framework of cooperation within which the two countries will work. The special weight of the National Security Council proves that Monday’s agenda of Kotzias – McMaster meeting will be part of the talk between Tsipras – Trump, on Tuesday, too.

There are no illusions, however, that there will be a tangible outcome after the meeting of the two leaders. Nonetheless, according to the Independent Balkan News Agency (IBNA) which spoke with a high official in the American government, the regional and international developments and the recovery of the Greek economy will pave the way for bilateral ties’ broadening and strengthening. It is believed this will be of great help to Greece, since it will certify its upgrading at global level.

NATO’s base in Souda, Crete, interests the U.S. but sources argue that it is not part of the present agenda, adding that the priority remains to support a trustworthy ally and improve bilateral relations.

According to premier Tsipras’s official schedule, the Greek PM and the American president will give a joint presser at White House’s Rose Garden where they will answer journalists’ questions.

