Anafi: Straight out of the Greek Mythology

Greek Mythology has it that Anáfi, a paradise of pristine beauty and “exotic” beaches washed by crystal clear waters, had emerged from the bottom of the Aegean sea to give shelter to the Argonauts.

Upon entering the bay of Ayios Nikolaos, you can see a marvellous Hóra unfolding as in an amphitheatre. Built on the ruins of a Venetian castle, Hóra is a picturesque image of whitewashed dome-roofed houses and narrow stone-paved alleys. It is this image that had once inspired the craftsmen who left their home island in the Cyclades to build the scenic settlement of “Anafiótika” at the base of the Acropolis Rock in Athens, back in 1860-1870.

– Walk, cycle or go donkey-riding all around the island through the 18 km long trails and see the old farmhouses with the extremely large oven, called “oven houses”, and the “mnemoria”, the charnel houses.

– Explore the ancient town of Anáfi on Kasteli hill and visit the remarkable necropolis with the monumental tombs and their sculptures. Keep on until you get to Vríssi and rest under the plane trees and by the brooks.

– In the east part of the island visit the rock of Kálamos that is the second highest monolithic limestone after Gibraltar; a must-see for climbers who will enjoy a great challenge here. Furthermore, the ancient temple of Apollo the Anafian and the Monastery of Zoodóchos Piyi lie on the foot of the rock. For fitter climbers, there is another monastery on the top of Kálamos, where a breathtaking view of the sea and the nearby islands will compensate their effort.

