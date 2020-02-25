Ancient Greeks’ love for their dogs

The most well-known story about the relationship between ancient Greeks & their pet canines comes from Homer & his “Odyssey”

Ancient Greeks had a great love and respect for their dogs, cherishing them as companions, protectors, and hunters, as evidenced by several dog tombstones discovered over the centuries.

The most well-known story about the relationship between ancient Greeks and their pet canines comes from Homer and his “Odyssey.” Written as early as c.800 BC, it is a story of the unending loyalty of dogs to man.

Argos is the loyal friend of King Odysseus. His master finally returns home after being away on his adventure for 20 years, and is not recognized by the hostile suitors who are vying to win the hand of Odysseus’s wife, Penelope. But Argos recognizes his master and rises up from where he has been faithfully waiting, wagging his tail in greeting.

