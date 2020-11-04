Animal cruelty becomes a felony in Greece

An amendment tabled in Greek Parliament provides for the conversion of the offense of torturing or killing an animal into a felony from a misdemeanour it is now.

The amendment makes the current legal framework on animal cruelty much stricter, providing for a sentence of up to 10 years – instead of at least 1 that is in force – while the monetary fines are expected to be much higher.

The regulation includes, among other things, the following offenses: abandonment, importation, trafficking, reproduction of mutilated dogs and participation of mutilated animals in exhibitions, abuse, brutal treatment, euthanasia.

The new law also addresses issues pertaining to the permanent removal of animals from owners found in violation of the new provisions.

