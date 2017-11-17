Argentinian NAVY submarine with 40 crew lost, contradicting news

Argentina Navy submarine ARA SAN JUAN disappeared in waters of Puerto Madryn, northern Patagonia, Argentina, contact with submarine manned with 40 crew lost since Nov 15. It was said that submarine was already located and taken on tow, being disabled after fire, but according to most recent news, citing Navy officials, submarine wasn’t found, her fate, and fate of the crew, unknown.

On a photo Eliana Maria Krawczyk, one of the crew of the missing submarine in officer’s rank.

Submarine ARA SAN JUAN, TR-1700-class diesel-electric submarine in active service with the Argentine Navy, built 1983, displacement: 2140 tonnes (surfaced) 2336 tonnes (submerged), armament torpedoes.

Source: maritimebulletin.net