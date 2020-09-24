At 17,5% – 18% the lead of ND in two new polls

The governing party of New Democracy maintains a difference of 18 percentage points against SYRIZA, according to two new polls that came to light on Thursday.
In the MRB poll for Star Channel, conducted between September 21-23, the difference between the two parties reaches 18 percentage points.
Specifically, the picture of the voting intention is as follows:
Fatah & Hamas agree to hold first Palestinian elections in 15 years
Coronavirus: The Russian antiviral drug Avifavir will be sold for 89 Euros
In the Pulse survey for SKAI, the difference between ND and SYRIZA stands at 16,5% with ND being at 39,5% and SYRIZA remaining at 23%.