At least 11 injured in blast in Strasbourg

The explosion occurred at the storage facility of an agricultural company

At least 11 people have been injured after a blast shook the storage facility of an agricultural company in Strasbourg, local media report, citing officials. Photos on social media show thick plumes of smoke coming from the site.

The explosion took place in a silo – a structure used for bulk storage of grain – on Wednesday morning. The local prefecture confirmed the incident on Twitter, urging people to avoid the affected area.

The grain silo is owned by the Comptoir Agricole group, a major company in eastern France that operates throughout the Alsace region, in which Strasbourg is located

source: RT