Athens municipality emergency plan to deal with heatwave

The Municipality of Athens will be implementing an emergency plan in light of the extremely high temperatures in the capital for the next 24 hours. The plan includes the protection of vulnerable groups of the population, urban fauna and the green, as conditions favour the outbreak of fires. More specifically, the nine Friendship Clubs (Agios Pavlos, Koukaki, Neos Kosmos, Pangrati, Ano Petralona, ​​Kolokynthion, Agios Eleftherios, Agios Meletios and Ampelokipoi), which are air-conditioned, will remain open to the public from 8am to 8pm evening and on the weekend from 10am to 8pm. Citizens can call 1595 in Athens for any information or help, while a mobile police unit will be on hand to transport any citizens to air-conditioned buildings. The areas of Lycabettus, Strefi and Lambraki hills in Neos Kosmos and the Pangrati parkland will be guarded around the clock while water trucks will be standing by.