Austria’s largest travel magazine ranks Greece as the safest destination

According to a survey by Austria’s largest chain of travel agencies, Ruefa, 90% of Austrians will travel this summer, with Greece being their top choice. According to TUI, Austrians will pick Greece, followed by Spain, Turkey, Italy, Egypt and Croatia.

On the occasion of this research, the largest Austrian tourist magazine “TAI” published an article entitled: “Gradual relaxation of Lockdown – Analysis of travel to the top 6 destinations.”

The article, featuring Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis in its main photo, analyses the Mediterranean countries in terms of security amid the Covid-19 pandemic and Greece received top marks.

As the piece reports, Greece is considered one of the safest destinations after the appearance of the coronavirus (security level 4, as do Egypt and Croatia), highlighting the dominance of our country among the summer destinations in the Austrian tourist market, due to direct air connections with 21 Greek destinations and flights that would start from May 2020. The article also refers to the small number of cases and the speech of the Prime Minister, Kyriakos Mitsotakis, on Monday, April 13.