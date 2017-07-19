Black woman defaces ancient Greek tombstones in Vergina (photo)

Greek police are in search of an African-American woman who reportedly defaced more than 10 tombstones at the Museum of Royal Tombs of Aigai in Vergina, Macedonia. According to Vima.gr, a black woman wearing African ethnic apparel, a turban and a djellaba was caught on the museum’s closed circuit TV entering the museum on May 10 and used a small colorless, oily spray to paint the porous bases of over 10 tombstones. The spay has left blotches on the exhibits. After surveying CCTV footage, police from the Imathia precinct detected the vandal and are trying to track her down and determine her motives.