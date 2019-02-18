Body-cam footage shows ISIS suspect shot by US police officer (warning: distressing video)

Police have released bodycam footage showing an Arizona sheriff’s deputy shooting a man who had pledged allegiance to the Islamic State.

Sgt. Brandon Wells shot Ismail Hamed, 18, outside a police substation in Maricopa County last month after Hamed called 911, telling the operator he had a knife and rocks. “My name is Ismail Hamed,” he said. “I live in Fountain Hills, and I’m owing my allegiance to the Islamic State of Iraq and Syria. I just want a cop to come real quick and I want to deal with them.”

Wells’ body camera shows him approaching Hamed and asking for his ID. Hamed then begins throwing rocks at the officer.

Wells points his gun at Hamed and tells him to back off. “Drop it right now. Drop the knife,” Wells says as Hamed approaches him. “I will shoot you. Drop the knife.”

As Hamed continues approaching Wells, the officer fires twice and Hamed falls to the ground. Hamed was arrested and remains in police custody. He has been charged with aggravated assault and terrorism.

The Maricopa County Attorney’s Office alleges Hamed “intentionally or knowingly, did provide advice, assistance, direction or management” to ISIS.

source: washingtonexaminer.com