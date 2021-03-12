Bookings to Greece on the rise for Germans

The Greek islands are at the top of holiday destinations for Germans, Travel Agents Union President Norbert Fiebig said at Berlin’s International Tourism Fair (ITB) held online, according to Athens News Agency (AMNA).

Fiebig said that bookings for summer holidays are steadily on the rise, currently standing at 26 percent of 2020 reservations, with Greece and Turkey being especially popular.

If German tourism travel this summer reaches 50 percent of the pre-pandemic times, he pointed out, he would consider it a success, particularly since organized tourism registered a drop of 65 pct in 2020, “taking the industry back 30 years.”The travel official also expressed the belief that there would be an impetus for more travel in the summer of 2021 since many people did not go on holidays in 2020. Vaccinations and options for coronavirus testing would help this, he said.

also read

Greeks to fly their kites on Clean Monday – No additional Covid-19 measures expected to be announced