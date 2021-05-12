Secret island getaway of Andros near Athens in Greece

The municipality of Andros has adopted an original way to promote the island with pictures and experiences displayed in the Athens metro

Accolades for the island of Andros keep coming in the major international media, which continue to sing its praises.

The Sunday Times has named Andros the top tourist destination for uncrowded vacations and the Daily Telegraph urged the travelers to seek the quietest places in Greece and included Andros in the most magical destinations in Greece for 2020.

Meanwhile, the municipality of Andros has adopted an original way to promote the island with pictures and experiences displayed in the Athens metro.

The campaign will last two weeks and pictures from the island will decorate 17 metro stations under the slogan “Far away, and yet so near!”.

See Also:

The Children’s Crusade: Thousands of children march to Holy Land but never return

Driver dials 999 during Newcastle police chase and says “abort or I’ll drive off bridge”

Source: Tornos