Fourth coronavirus case confirmed in Greece

The fourth outbreak of coronavirus in Greece was announced on Friday morning.

It is a 36-year-old Greek woman who, according to initial reports, was infected in Italy where she recently travelled to.

Upon her return, she developed mild symptoms. The 36-year-old is in good health and remains in isolation at Attikon Hospital.

The incident was diagnosed at the Laboratory of Microbiology of the University of Athens Medical School.

The health ministry was informed of the case and made it public on Wednesday and it was decided to track down all the contacts the 38-year-old had made, including, besides her family, the passengers she travelled with and people on the plane and the cabin crew.