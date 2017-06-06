Man shot outside Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris

French police have shot a man outside of the Notre Dame in Paris after he tried to attack them with a hammer, according to local media.
It is understood that the main square has been evacuated and that a police operation is underway.
Eyewitnesses said they saw a man lying on the ground. Some eyewitnesses say they saw the man trying to attack police officers with a hammer.
