Man shot outside Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris

Jun, 06 2017 Author: Thema Newsroom

At Notre Dame Cathedral

French police have shot a man outside of the Notre Dame in Paris after he tried to attack them with a hammer, according to local media.
It is understood that the main square has been evacuated  and that a police operation is underway.
Eyewitnesses said they saw a man lying on the ground. Some eyewitnesses say they saw the man trying to attack police officers with a hammer.

