British archaeologist claims there is strong evidence he found the house of Jesus

He says it is under the ruins of a monastery in Nazareth

A British archaeologist says there is serious evidence he has found the house where Jesus Christ lived claiming it is under the ruins of a monastery in Nazareth.

“You’re not going to find an inscription saying this is the house of Jesus,” Ken Dark admits, but the professor of archaeology and history at England’s Reading University believes there’s a strong case to be made for the house he’s been studying for 14 years.

The house in question, or what’s left of it, can be found underneath the Sisters of Nazareth convent in central Nazareth, Israel. It’s near the famous Church of the Annunciation, the spot where many Christians believe the angel Gabriel informed Mary that she would have a child.

The building has been dated to the first century AD and, according to Professor Dark, it appears to be “a typical family home of its time and place.”

“There was nothing unusual about it. It’s not pitifully poor, but there’s no sign of any great wealth either. It’s very ordinary,” he told CBS News. “If this is the childhood environment of Jesus, there’s no reason to believe he grew up in anything other than a very typical Galilean rural home of its time.”

One, says Dark, is the quality of construction. “Whoever built the house had a very good understanding of stone-working. That would be consistent with the sort of knowledge we would expect of someone who might be called a tekton,” the Ancient Greek word for craftsman that was used to refer to Joseph. “By itself, that’s not got flashing lights saying, ‘this is where Jesus lived.’ But it’s underneath a fifth to seventh century Byzantine church.”

Dark said that church is “almost certainly” the one described by a pilgrim in the 380s and known as the Church of the Nutrition [taken to mean the nurturing or upbringing of Christ]. The name stems from the idea that it was built over a crypt that contained the home of the young prophet.

