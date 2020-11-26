Canadian PM Justin Trudeau falls for Greta Thunberg prank (funny video)

Russian jokesters Vladimir Kuznetsov and Alexey Stolyarov have released audio recorded in January

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau fell hook, line, and sinker for a pair of pranksters posing as environmental golden girl Greta Thunberg.

Jokesters Vladimir Kuznetsov and Alexey Stolyarov have released audio recorded in January of the PM believing he’s on a phone call with the activist.

Trudeau answered questions from the counterfeit crusader on NATO, Donald Trump, and world peace.

“This is not the first prank call of a world leader,” the prime minister’s office said.

“The prime minister determined the call was fake and promptly ended it.”

The recording begins with the effusive PM saying, “Hello, Greta!”

The fake Greta replies: “I understand that you have a lot of work and not so much time to talk to a young girl, but I’m very concerned about the growing international crisis.”

The call was made in the wake of Ukraine International Airlines flight PS752 being shot down after takeoff in Tehran. Everyone on board was killed, including 57 Canadians.

