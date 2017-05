Plus sexy appearances on the red carpet!

Monica Bellucci worked her irresistible charms while fulfilling a prestigious role as Master of Ceremonies at the 70th annual Cannes Film Festival opening ceremony on Wednesday evening.

The Italian model and actress, 52, entertained guests inside the Palais des Festivals et des Congrès by passionately kissing her co-host, French comedian Alex Lutz, during a playful exchange.

(Click to enlarge)

But other sexy actresses stole a lot of the attention outside on the red carpet as well…