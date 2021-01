After celebrating Christmas in her pool in a hot red bikini, Christina Aguilera decided to take one more step as she got rid of every item of clothing to welcome the new year.

So on New Year’s Eve, the five-time Grammy winner shed all her clothes, put on a cowboy hat and went into her bathtub with Jay-Z’s expensive Armand de Brignac champagne to welcome 2021 with a festive shower gel.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Christina Aguilera (@xtina)

video and feature image credit Christina Aguilera Instagram xtina