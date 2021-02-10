Clashes during rally against education bill in Athens (videos)

They react to the bill that brings changes in the way of admission to the universities as well as to the establishment of a special police force in the universities

Clashes are currently taking place in the center of Athens, while the rally is underway, between the protesters and the anti-riot police forces.

The gathered people react to the bill that brings changes in the way of admission to the universities as well as to the establishment of a special police force in the universities.

At this time, the traffic on the streets around the center of Athens has been stopped, while the “Panepistimio” Metro station remains closed by order of the Police.

