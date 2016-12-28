Combination of human error and mechanical failure seems to be the cause of the Tupolev crash (VIDEO)

A problem with the flaps and wrong decisions on behalf of the pilots were recorded by the black box recovered yesterday, according to the Interfax. Unconfirmed information say that the last word from the pilot was “we are going down”.

However, what is not known yet is why the mechanical malfunction occurred, which appears to be the reason that initiated the chain of events.

So far 17 bodies have been found as well as 12 big parts of the Tu-154 and 1547 smaller ones.

The Russian authorities are very careful not to disclose any information that has not been confirmed yet.

From the examination of the parts that have been recovered thus far, there is no evidence that would indicate there was an explosion or fire inside the airliner.