Coronavirus – 25 new cases confirmed in Greece

The National Public Health Organisation (EODY) announced 25 new cases of coronavirus in Greece the last 24 hours, with 8 of them concerning tourists.

According to the announcement, based on the data until 15.00 on Saturday noon, the new laboratory confirmed cases of the disease stand at 25, of which 8 were identified after checks at the entrance gates of the country. The total number of cases is 3,511 (daily change + 0.7%), of which 54.9% are men.

No new deaths related to COVID-19 have been reported, and a total of 192 deaths have been reported since the outbreak began. The average age of patients who have died is 76 years. The number of patients treated by intubation is 11 (54.5% men).