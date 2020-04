103 men and 37 women have died so far

The death toll from coronavirus in Greece has reached 140, as a 74-year-old woman died at the University Hospital of Alexandroupolis.

The 74-year-old was hospitalised in the Intensive Care Unit and passed away this morning.

The fatalities from the pandemic in our country so far is 103 men and 37 women.

