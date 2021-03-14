Coronavirus Greece: 1,626 new cases, 53 fatalities

Since the beginning of the pandemic, 1,489 patients have been discharged from the ICU

Greece announced that new laboratory-confirmed cases of coronavirus recorded in the last 24 hours are 1,626, of which 5 were identified after checks at the country’s gates.

The total number of cases amounts to 221,147 (daily change + 0.7%), of which 51.6% are men.

Based on the confirmed cases of the last 7 days, 58 are considered to be related to travel from abroad and 2,263 are related to an already known case.

The new deaths of patients with COVID-19 are 53, while since the beginning of the epidemic a total of 7,091 deaths have been recorded. 95.8% had an underlying disease and/or age 70 years and older.

The number of patients treated by intubation is 564 (68.6% men). Their median age is 68 years, while 83.2% have an underlying disease and/or age 70 years and older.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, 1,489 patients have been discharged from the ICU.

The admission of new Covid-19 patients to the hospitals of the country is 424 (daily change -4.5%).

also read

Saudi F-15C jets at Souda airbase in Crete (photos)