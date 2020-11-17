Coronavirus Greece: 2.422 new cases, 443 intubated, 63 deaths

The Greek authorities announced today 2.422 new cases of coronavirus in the country, of which 6 were detected following checks at the country’s gateways. The total number of cases is 78.825, of which 53,8% are men.

4.685 (5,9%) are considered related to travel from abroad and 20.225 (25,7%) are related to an already known case.

A total of 443 of patients are intubated. Their median age is 65 years, 143 (32,3%) are women and the rest are men, 81,5% of them have an underlying condition or are 70 years of age or older.

392 patients have been discharged from ICUs.

Finally, there were 63 more recorded fatalities and 1.228 in total in the country, 502 (40,9%) women and the rest men while their median age was 80 years and 97,2% had an underlying condition and/or age 70 years and over.

