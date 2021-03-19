Coronavirus Greece: 2,785 new cases, 649 intubated, 64 deaths

Since the beginning of the pandemic, 1,555 patients have been discharged from the ICU

Greece announced that the new laboratory-confirmed cases of the disease recorded in the last 24 hours are 2,785, of which 16 were identified after checks at the country’s borders.

The total number of cases is 233,079 (daily change +1.2%), of which 51.6% are men. Based on the confirmed cases of the last 7 days, 75 are considered to be related to travel from abroad and 2,101 are related to an already known case.

The new deaths of patients with COVID-19 are 64, while since the beginning of the epidemic a total of 7,361 deaths have been recorded. 95.8% had underlying disease and/or age 70 years and older.

The number of patients treated by intubation is 649 (67.3% men). Their median age is 68 years, 82.6% have underlying disease and/or age 70 years and older.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, 1,555 patients have been discharged from the ICU.

The admission of new Covid-19 patients to the hospitals of the country is 507 (daily change -3.43%). Their median age is 44 years (range 0.2 to 105 years), while the median age of death is 79 years (range 0 to 103 years).

