Coronavirus Greece: 287 new cases, 3 deaths – 158 cases in Attica

The total number of cases is 12.734, of which 55,4% are men, 2.340 (18,4%) are considered related to travel from abroad and 5.601 (44%) are related to an already known case.
A total of 52 patients are intubated. Their median age is 70 years, 11 (21,2%) are women and the rest are men, while 88,5% of intubated patients have an underlying disease or are aged 70 years and older.
169 patients have been discharged from the ICUs. Also, 3 more deaths have been recorded and 300 deaths in total in the country, with 111 (37%) being women and the rest men. The median age of the dead was 78 years and 96,3% had an underlying disease and/or age 70 years and over.