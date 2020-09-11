Coronavirus Greece: 287 new cases, 3 deaths – 158 cases in Attica

A total of 287 new cases of coronavirus in the country were announced on Friday of which 43 are associated with known outbreaks and 15 were detected following checks at the country’s entry gates.

The total number of cases is 12.734, of which 55,4% are men, 2.340 (18,4%) are considered related to travel from abroad and 5.601 (44%) are related to an already known case.

A total of 52 patients are intubated. Their median age is 70 years, 11 (21,2%) are women and the rest are men, while 88,5% of intubated patients have an underlying disease or are aged 70 years and older.

169 patients have been discharged from the ICUs. Also, 3 more deaths have been recorded and 300 deaths in total in the country, with 111 (37%) being women and the rest men. The median age of the dead was 78 years and 96,3% had an underlying disease and/or age 70 years and over.