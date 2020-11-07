Coronavirus Greece: 34 fatalities & 2.556 new cases in 24 hours

The Greek authorities announced 2.556 new cases of coronavirus in the country, of which 15 were detected following checks at the country’s borders.

The total number of cases is 54.809, of which 54,3% are men, 4.386 (8,0%) are considered related to travel from abroad and 15.400 (28,1%) are related to an already known case.

A total of 207 patients are treated by intubation. Their median age is 66 years, 45 (21,7%) are women and the rest are men while 86,5% of the intubated patients have an underlying condition or are 70 years of age or older. A total of 315 patients have been discharged from the ICUs.