Coronavirus Greece: Only 1 death, 21 new Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours

Eleven new cases where found in the 401 Military Hospital in Athens

The Health Ministry’s coronavirus spokesman and infectious diseases professor Sotiris Tsiodras on Wednesday evening announced 21 new confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Greece in the last 24 hours and one new death. He elaborated that 11 of the 21 new cases were detected in an army facility.

The Covid-19 infections total in Greece stands at 2,663. Some 603 cases were infected abroad and 1,326 in Greece.

Fatalities stand at 147 since the start of the outbreak; 40 of them were women. Of the 147, a 93 pct had underlying health issues and/or their average age was 70 years or more. The average age of the deceased was 75 years of age.

Some 36 patients are being treated in Intensive Care Units with an average age of 68 years and 8 of these are women. A 97 pct of ICU patients have underlying health issues and/or are over 70 years of age.

Another 82 people have so far been discharged from ICUs.

Some 87,052 Covid-19 diagnostic tests have been carried out in Greece since the start of the outbreak.

Source: amna