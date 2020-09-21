Coronavirus: Negative record with 453 new cases, 174 in Attica & 6 fatalities

Greece announced today 453 new coronavirus cases of the in the country, of which 195 are associated with known cases and 25 were identified after checks at the country’s borders. The total number of cases is 15.595, while 55,8% are men.

However, 184 cases come from the new hospital at the Kara Tepe migrant camp in Lesvos.

It should be noted that much more than half of the new Covid-19 cases in Greece are illegal immigrant and refugees.