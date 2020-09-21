Coronavirus: Negative record with 453 new cases, 174 in Attica & 6 fatalities

Behind Trump’s Turkish “Bromance”: Oligarchs, crooks & a multi-million-dollar lobbying deal
A total 2.618 (16,8%) are considered related to travel from abroad and 6.592 (42,3%) are related to an already known case.
The patients intubated are 79 and their median age is 68 years, 24 (30,4%) are women and the rest are men, while 87,3% of intubated patients have an underlying disease or are 70 years of age or older. 181 patients have been discharged from the ICUs.
Finally, there were 6 more recorded deaths and 344 deaths in total in the country, 128 (37,2%) being women and the rest men. Their median age was 78 years and 96,8% had some underlying disease and/or age 70 years and over.