Coronavirus – Woman, 78, is 52nd victim in Greece

A 78-year-old woman from Fustani, Pella in Central Macedonia, who was suffering from serious underlying health problems is the 52nd victime from the coronavirus in Greece.

The woman is the second victim from the virus on Thursday, following the death at the dawn of a 51-year-old man who died at Thriassio Hospital in Attica.

According to Fustani residents, citing pellanews.gr, the unfortunate woman had serious health problems.

The news was announced through her Facebook page by Vice-Mayor Pella Danis Tzamtzis.