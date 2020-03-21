Coronovirus: 13 dead in Greece as three died during the night

All of them had underlying conditions

The dead from the coronavirus outbreak in Greece have risen to 13 as three more people have died during the night and on Saturday morning.

They are reportedly an 84-year-old man hospitalized at Sotiria Hospital in Athens, another man at AHEPA in Thessaloniki and a 94-year-old woman at Athens’ Pamakkaristos clinic.

All of them had underlying conditions.

Now, of the 13 dead in our country from the deadly virus, 11 are men and two women.

