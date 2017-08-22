Could the Basques descend from the lost Atlantis? (video)

Nestled in the mountains between France and Spain, there is a semi-isolated population of native European people that have long puzzled anthropologists, linguists, and historians, because although they are Caucasoid, they do not fit in with the rest of the European populations. Robert Sepehr is an author, producer and independent anthropologist specialising in linguistics, archeology, and paleobiology (archaeogenetics). He claims that what we know as the Basque people could be the last of a rare bloodline in the continent.