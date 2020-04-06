Covid-19 Greece: 20 new cases, 6 patients died, 1755 cases in total

By far the lowest number of new cases reported in recent days

More than 1.289.000 new coronavirus cases and more than 70.000 deaths have been reported worldwide.

More than 582.000 cases in Europe, with Italy and Spain accounting for 45% of cases.

In Greece, Mr. Tsiodras announced 20 new cases, with the total number of confirmed cases now amounting to 1.755 – the lowest number of cases reported in recent days.

At the same time, he announced that six more people had died, bringing the total number of victims of the corona to 79.

At the same time, 26.143 tests had been performed and 90 patients were intubated.

