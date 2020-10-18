Covid-19 Greece – 438 new cases reported on Sunday

The Hellenic National Public Health Organization (EODY) announced on Sunday 438 new Covid-19 cases, of which 32 are associated with known outbreaks and 28 were detected following checks at the country’s borders. The total number of cases is 25,370, of which 55.6% are men.

3,508 (13.8%) are considered to be related to travel from abroad and 10,153 (40.0%) are related to an already known case.

84 patients are being treated by intubation. Their median age is 66 years with 24 (28.6%) being females and the rest men, while 94.0% of the intubated patients have an underlying condition or are aged 70 years and older. 256 patients have been discharged from the ICU.

Finally, there were 9 deaths recorded bringing the death toll to 509 in the country. Of the fatalities, 193 (37.9%) are women and the rest men. Their median is 79 years with 96.3% suffering from underlying disease and/or age 70 years and over.