Cretan wine fair “OiNotika” in Athens

Visiting Athens this November? If yes, make sure you don’t miss the opportunity to try some delicious Cretan wines at the Cretan Wine Fair held at the Athens Great Bretagne Hotel on November 5th!

Following the success of last year’s event, Wines of Crete – the Association of Cretan winemakers – are once again hosting the Cretan Wine Fair in Athens giving visitors and wine professionals alike the chance to indulge themselves in the traditions and flavours of Cretan winemaking.