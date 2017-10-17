Cretan wine fair “OiNotika” in Athens

Related
Following the success of last year’s event, Wines of Crete – the Association of Cretan winemakers – are once again hosting the Cretan Wine Fair in Athens giving visitors and wine professionals alike the chance to indulge themselves in the traditions and flavours of Cretan winemaking.
The Cretan Wine Fair – titled Oinotika – will be held at the Athens Grande Bretagne Hotel on November 5th, 2017 and will be open to visitors looking to try first-hand the extraordinary and captivating wines of Crete between 2-8 pm.
Visiting hours: 11 am – 2 pm for wine professionals / 2 pm – 8 pm for visitors.
Crete is one of Greece’s best loved holiday destinations but also one of the key wine making areas of Greece thanks to the island’s great climate and soil! Oinotika Wine Fair will also be held in Heraklion, Crete on 10-12 February 2018 and Chania, Crete on 3-4 March 2018.
For more info: www.winesofcrete.gr
Source: visitgreece.gr