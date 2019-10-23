Cyprus to probe how Cambodian elite got EU passports

Cyprus said on Wednesday it would investigate the circumstances under which relatives of Cambodia’s prime minister were granted citizenship and did not rule out revoking passports if necessary.

A Reuters investigation published last week revealed that family members and allies of long-time prime minister, Hun Sen, have overseas assets worth tens of millions of dollars and have used their wealth to buy foreign citizenship – a practice Hun Sen has decried as unpatriotic.

The Cypriot probe, announced by government spokesman Prodromos Prodromou, would review citizenship granted to eight relatives and persons close to Hun Sen.

“An investigation will take place for these cases, and if anything untoward is established decisions will be taken, not excluding revoking citizenship, if that is warranted,” Prodromou told journalists after a cabinet meeting.

