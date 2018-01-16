Defence Minister Kammenos tweets map with “Vardarska” name for FYROM (photos)

Related
With a tweet on his feed, Greek Defence Minister Panos Kammenos reiterated his position on the use of the term “Vardarska” for the solution to the name dispute with FYROM. The President of ANEL, the junior partner in the government coalition, uploaded a 1937 map of Yugoslavia to his twitter feed that showed the currently named region of “Macedonia” as Vardarska. Addressing his party’s political conference last week, Mr. Kammenos had made it clear that he would not accept the term “Macedonia” for a solution to the name dispute with FYROM.