Dozen of rockets being fired at Israel as IDF responds! (video)

The incident came hours after the Palestinian authorities said that five people were killed by the IDF

Footage released by the Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) shows more than a dozen of rockets being fired at southern Israel from the Gaza Strip. The attack took place late on Friday after five Palestinians were killed by the IDF.

The video shows the night sky being lit up with bright flashes as the rockets, which the IDF says are flying in from Gaza, are being intercepted by the Israeli air defenses. Some 10-12 rockets have been fired at area near the Israeli city of Sderot, the IDF said in a statement, adding that the Iron Dome missile defense systems intercepted “several” of the projectiles.

RAW FOOTAGE: This is what it looks like when rockets are intercepted right above your home.

10-12 rockets were fired from #Gaza at #Israel, the Iron Dome aerial defense system intercepted several. pic.twitter.com/L1zx99R55c — Israel Defense Forces (@IDFSpokesperson) October 26, 2018

There have been no reports about any casualties among the Israelis resulting from the attack. The incident came hours after the Palestinian authorities said that five people were killed by the IDF, the Israeli Haaretz daily reports.

In response to the rocket barrage, the IDF said it scrambled jets and helicopters to hit “terror targets” in Gaza.

In response to the rockets fired from #Gaza at #Israel over the last 2.5 hours, IDF fighter jets and attack helicopters have started striking terror targets in Gaza. — Israel Defense Forces (@IDFSpokesperson) October 26, 2018

Four Palestinian protesters were reportedly killed on the border between Israel and Gaza while another person was killed as a result of a clash with the IDF in the West Bank.

Read more HERE