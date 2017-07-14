EC on Cyprus matter: Friction should be avoided between sides

“Our standing position is that we are following developments. It is important to keep communication channels open. All sides know that any source of friction that affects good neighborly relations should be avoided”, said Maja Kocijancic. spokesperson for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy/European Neighbourhood Policy and Enlargement Negotiations.

Mrs. Kocijancic stressed the need to keep channels of communications open between all sides regarding the Cypriot matter and the recent Turkish threats following the start of oil drilling procedures in the Republic of Cyprus’s Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ).