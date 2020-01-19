Egypt issues stern warning towards Turkey over Cypriot EEZ

Egypt has again issued a stern warning towards Turkey against using any unilateral illegal actions in the EEZ of Cyprus, which threaten security and stability in the Eastern Mediterranean.

In an official statement from the foreign ministry from Cairo, Egypt cautioned against any illegal actions that would violate Cypriot maritime rights and threaten the security and stability of the Eastern Mediterranean region.

Cairo stressed “the need to respect and apply the rules and rules of international law”.

Foreign Ministry spokesman Ahmed Hafez said “Egypt reaffirms the rights and sovereignty of the Republic of Cyprus over its resources in the Eastern Mediterranean region, in accordance with international law and the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (Montego Bay Convention), areas where Cyprus has granted offshore oil and gas exploration licenses.”