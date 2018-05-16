Eight Turkish servicemen want asylum and travel documents to leave Greece for another country

The eight Turkish officers will be released from custody as the detention limit of 18 months expires

The eight Turkish servicemen who fled from Turkey after an attempted coup in June last year and landed in Alexandroupolis airport want to leave Greece once they are granted asylum, their lawyers said Wednesday at a press conference.

The lawyers also reiterated that gradually, in the current month, the eight Turkish officers will be released from custody as the detention limit of 18 months expires.

The lawyers said it was necessary for their clients to be granted asylum and travel documents to travel legally abroad to a country of their choice so that the resolution of their case, according to the rules of the international law, relieves Turkish government pressure on Greece to return them.

Source: thegreekobserver