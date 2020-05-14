Elena Kamperi: The explosive Greek Instagram sensation! (photos)

Author: Thema Newsroom  | Published: May 14, 2020

An Instagram jewel!

This explosive Greek woman is Elena Kamperi and she lives in Berlin.

Yap! The Germans got her and we need to find a way to bring her back!

She is doing great apparently there, though, as she was crowned Miss Ost-Deutschland 2018.

What does that mean? No idea!

What we do know, however, is that the 25-year-old is one of the jewels of the Instagram…

Δείτε αυτή τη δημοσίευση στο Instagram.

 

Neues Youtube Video is online🙌🏼 Link in der Bio💕 Was sagt ihr wie cringe war mein rap von 1-10? 😂 #anzeige #youtube #newvideo #lifestyle #cringe

Η δημοσίευση κοινοποιήθηκε από το χρήστη ELENA ₭AMPERI ⭐️ (@elenakamperi) στις

 

Δείτε αυτή τη δημοσίευση στο Instagram.

 

modern day prepping. I’m prepared, are you? Selling toilet paper to the best bid. Any offers?😝 • #advertisement wearing @ignite @ignitesmodels @ignitecbd • #igniteyourlife #ignitecbd #prepping #corona #coronamemes #coronavirus #toiletpaper #lifestyle

Η δημοσίευση κοινοποιήθηκε από το χρήστη ELENA ₭AMPERI ⭐️ (@elenakamperi) στις

